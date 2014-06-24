Image 1 of 2 Froggy Bottom M Deluxe Cutaway Image 2 of 2 Froggy Bottom M Deluxe Cutaway back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The M model is one of Froggy Bottom's best-sellers and, after playing the first notes, it's easy to see why. Immediate response, a wide dynamic range and sweet tone make this a wonderful instrument for fingerstyle and flatpicking alike.

This particular guitar features east Indian rosewood back and sides and an adirondack spruce soundboard, while the venetian cutaway allows great access to the frets above the body join without affecting the tone.

The combination of a 1.75" nut width, 25.1" scale length and 15" lower bout makes for a superlatively musical instrument.

"Put simply, the M Deluxe has a lovely tone with an appealing balance of clarity and warmth... Just the right blend of sustain and natural reverb to make it a wonderful instrument for slow Celtic airs… It is very responsive with those fat trebles ensuring that sound never becomes muddy." - Richard Thomas

Froggy Bottom are represented in Europe by The North American Guitar.

