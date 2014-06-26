Frank Turner: essential tips for acoustic singer-songwriters

After digesting the works of Maiden and Priest, there was only one way Frank’s guitar playing could begin. Yet - as the man himself illustrates - no matter where your roots lie, keeping an open mind is crucial to your development as a player and songwriter.

“I played metal initially, then punk rock and hardcore,” says Frank. “As a kid, my main focus was learning thrash. It was all about super fast down picking. Later on, I discovered the joys of Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Just learning the rudiments of playing guitar like Neil Young was a challenge.

“I knew how to play C, G and D, but now I’m learning tricks like passing notes and how to pick out a melody in a major scale while moving from one chord to the other.”

Frank pauses for a few seconds, considering his words: “If you’re from a metal background you can often be disdainful about acoustic. Actually, the intricacies of playing within simpler confines are harder than you think.”