Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel bag new signature guitars

Fender has unveiled two new signature guitar models, the Chris Shiflett Telecaster Deluxe and the Nate Mendel P Bass.

Shiflett's guitar is modelled on his '72 Telecaster Deluxe, and features an arctic white finish, while Nate Mendel's P Bass is closely modelled on the Foo Fighters' bassist's road worn instrument.

Through their monster work with the Foo Fighters, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett and bass player Nate Mendel have helped shape the sound of modern alternative rock. Fender now honors them and their distinctive sounds with the new Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster® Deluxe and the Nate Mendel P Bass®.

Shiflett's abiding love for Telecasters and for huge humbucking sound now comes together in one kickass new instrument with his name on it-the Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe. Eminently affordable and modeled closely on Shiflettt's favorite '72 Tele Deluxe, it features a striking Arctic White finish, a four-ply white pearl pickguard, a roaring pair of new custom-designed high-output humbucking pickups, a 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard for easy bends with low action, custom-stenciled hard-shell case, and Shiflett's signature on the headstock.

"Fender is as good as it gets for a guitar player," said Shiflett. "So to have one with my name is a pretty special feeling. The setup is perfect for me, and to be able to take the time to look at the guitar from a few different angles really pays dividends."

Throughout a long career that started with hardcore punk and flourished first with Sunny Day Real Estate and then the Foo Fighters, there has really only been one main instrument for melodic yet hard-hitting bassist Nate Mendel-his 1971 Precision. Fender now brings you the Nate Mendel P Bass, modeled after his beloved, battle-hardened instrument.

The Nate Mendel P Bass shares the same subtly idiosyncratic and distinctive features as the original, with special body contours, extra-slim neck and nut width, a lightly worn Candy Apple Red finish with a black pickguard, a powerful Seymour Duncan® Quarter Pound™ split single-coil pickup, Badass II bridge for rock-solid sustain and stability, and Mendel's signature on the headstock. It also comes with a spare neck plate engraved with a special hybrid Foo Fighters/Fender logo and a deluxe gig bag.

"The final product is exactly what I wanted," said Mendel. "Fender was great and took the bass to find a way to copy the shape of the neck; I'm super excited about it. Once you land on a P Bass, that's kind of where you stay."

