Flyleaf's Sameer Bhattacharya on Don Gilmore and new album Between The Stars

Changing lead singers is a risky proposition for any band, and it's a situation that Flyleaf faced in 2012 when vocalist Lacey Sturm announced her decision to quit the Texas-based hard rock outfit she had helped form 10 years earlier.

"All of those things that could have gone through our heads at first definitely did," says guitarist Sameer Bhattacharya. "We were like, ‘Are we over? Are we going to have to start the band again from scratch?’ I remember when I got the news that Lacey was leaving, I was saying to myself, ‘Man… I should’ve finished college!’ [Laughs] It was a weird time. We were feeling a lot of anxiety."

The band's stress was quickly eased with the addition of former Vedera singer Kristen May, who made her recording debut with Flyleaf on the 2013 single Something Better, which was quickly followed by an EP, Who We Are. And today (Sept. 16), May and the rest of the band (which also includes guitarist Jared Hartmann, bassist Pat Seals and drummer James Culpepper) are releasing the album Between The Stars, a tighter, harder-edged but surprisingly more hook-driven effort than their past three full-length efforts. May isn't the only change-up on Between The Stars: producer Don Gilmore, known for his work with bands such as Korn, Linkin Park and Good Charlotte) sat in the producer's chair heretofore occupied by Howard Benson.

Bhattacharya talked to MusicRadar recently about working with Gilmore, whether the band feels different with their new front person, playing with co-guitarist Hartmann, and how he's come to appreciate classic '60s axe heroes. (Flyleaf's Between The Stars is available at iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.)

Making any record is, I'm sure, a learning experience. How was this one different from the records you made with Howard Benson?

“This is a more uninhibited record for us. It's full of spontaneity. Don calls it “capturing the magic,” and that’s what it really is. Before, we were so obsessed with details and getting what we thought were perfect takes and perfect sounds, but Don was like, ‘Chill out. We’re not capturing perfection; we’re capturing magic.’ That was a new thing for us – letting go.

“If there was a mistake or if something was a little offbeat in a take, a lot of times, Don would say, ‘That’s the one. There’s something in that performance I like.’ That was hard for us to get our heads around at first.”

At what point did you get more comfortable with what he wanted from you?

“I don’t think it was until we got the master tracks back. [Laughs] I was pretty nervous the whole time, actually. I’m still so used to Howard Benson’s approach. He would go in with a plan: how we’re gonna track things, how everything was gonna sound, what kinds of programming he’d use. He put a lot of programming on things; you might not notice it, but it was there. He worked it all out beforehand.

“Don was very laid-back: ‘Hey man, let’s just throw it against the wall and see what sticks.’ And I guess that comes out of trust – he trusted that we’d come up with good stuff. Like I said, it was new territory for us to explore.”

What exactly made you want to work with Don? Did you just feel that you had done as much as you could do with Howard?

“Howard is a phenomenal producer, and if we would’ve gone back to him, it wouldn’t have been the wrong choice. For me, the main thing was that I wanted a set of fresh ears. Plus, I didn’t want the new record with Kristen to be compared with the old records, which it would have been if we did it with Howard. It was important to work with somebody who never did anything with us before; that way, nobody was locked in the past.”

As a guitarist, what was working with Don like? I have to imagine things were a little different there, too.

“He really embraced what I do – and what I do with Jared. Don and I have similar tastes, and he’s a guitar player himself, so things went very easy with him on that front. I’d go in and make a bunch of noises, and he would say, ‘Yep, that’ll work!’ [Laughs] He didn’t make me fuss over things.”