Fix your guitar tone

You've developed your technique, but that's just the start. Your gear's performance will make or break your sound, and with so many potential tone-sappers at play, it's time to take a look at your signal chain...

THE PROBLEM

Guitar sounds in tune with open strings, but drifts out higher up the neck

THE FIX

If you’re getting weird looks from the rest of the band and audience members when you solo, you’ll want to check your intonation. First off, if your guitar doesn’t have adjustable saddles on the bridge, you’re out of luck here, and you’ll need to get the intonation checked by a pro. If you have, however...

Change your strings, stretch them in and wait until they’ve settled, then you can get to work. Using a tuner, get the guitar in tune as normal, then turn your attention to the 12th fret. Fret the note, and watch the needle: you’re looking for the same tuning as the open string.

If it’s flat at the 12th fret, you need to tighten the horizontal screw on the string saddle to make the string’s sounding length shorter. If the note is sharp, loosen the screw to make the string’s length longer.