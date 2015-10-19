First look: Wild Custom WildOne

French brand Wild Custom has made axes for the likes of Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Red Fang’s David Sullivan, but the WildOne is aimed at mere mortals, not just megastars.

The WildOne is part of a new series of four customisable, high-quality models made by hand from top to bottom. However, at around a grand, the WildOne won’t break the bank - unlike many custom guitars.

Featuring Wild Custom’s distinctive horn shape, this new vintage plank of fine-grain wood is well suited for blues, rock and even metal players thanks to its customisable pickup options. With this quality at this price, it could be a no-brainer.