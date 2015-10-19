First look: Wild Custom WildOne
Introduction
French brand Wild Custom has made axes for the likes of Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Red Fang’s David Sullivan, but the WildOne is aimed at mere mortals, not just megastars.
The WildOne is part of a new series of four customisable, high-quality models made by hand from top to bottom. However, at around a grand, the WildOne won’t break the bank - unlike many custom guitars.
Featuring Wild Custom’s distinctive horn shape, this new vintage plank of fine-grain wood is well suited for blues, rock and even metal players thanks to its customisable pickup options. With this quality at this price, it could be a no-brainer.
Pickups
The Wildkat ’buckers are hand-wound in Paris by Hepcat Pickups and are inspired by Gibson’s classic ’59 PAF units.
If you opt for a single-pickup model, you’re not stuck if you want to add another later - there’s a neck humbucker rout under the pickguard, so you won’t have to get the chisel out.
Custom options
Outrageous, arty or simply original - you can spec the guitar with practically any hardware combination you could wish for.
Options include a kill switch or classic three-way toggle switch, custom pots, pickup rings, and even engraved neck and control plates to make your axe feel truly personal.
Finishes
The Wild Custom workshop is located near a specialist garage that repairs and restores vintage American and British cars.
This means that should you fancy getting your axe finished in the shade of a vintage VW camper or more classic US car paint finishes, they’ll happily oblige - handy!