FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Electro-Harmonix Neo Mistress flanger pedal

Simple and with a small footprint, the Neo Mistress brings a late '60s vibe to your 'board

Here's a First Look at the new Nano series flanger from Electro-Harmonix. The Neo Mistress captures plenty of the classic Electric Mistress sound in a package that's considerably more economical in terms of pedalboard real estate.

There's a lovely warm and woozy late '60s vibe about the sound that instantly brings Jimi to mind, so check out our suitably kitsch video demo and see what you think.

The basic guitar sounds were created in Pod Farm and recorded directly into GarageBand with the Neo Mistress running at all times.

Visit Electro-Harmonix online for more.