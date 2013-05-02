Fender Custom Shop unveils spring line-up
Fender Custom Shop has unveiled its spring line-up, and things have gone Cabronita crazy.
With new models including the Limited La Cabronita "Luchador" Stratocaster and the Limited La Cabronita "Gato Gordo" Jaguar, it's clear that Fender are capitalising on the success of the Cabronita style, and giving us all something to lust after in the process. Other new models include a pair of eyecatching Jazzmasters and the Limited Relic 1955 Precision Bass.
For more information, visit the official Fender Custom Shop website, and click through for full details of each new addition.
Sleek and powerful, the Limited La Cabronita “Gato Gordo” Jaguar® guitar takes Fender’s classic cat and revamps it for the modern pro player with a forceful TV Jones® Power’Tron pickup and standard Fender 25.5” scale length (versus the traditional 24” Jaguar scale length). It also features a quartersawn maple neck, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 6105 frets, single-ply parchment pickguard, Greasebucket™ tone control circuit (rolls off high end without adding bass), hard-tail bridge with six stainless steel saddles, and chrome tuners with pearl buttons.
Limited Relic 1955 Precision Bass
"The Limited Relic® 1955 Precision Bass® guitar is a rare and distinctive Custom Shop instrument in that for the very first time, it comes in a special Black over Three-color Sunburst nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Other premium features include a lightweight ash body, quartersawn maple neck, 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard with vintage-style frets, custom-wound “stacked” ’51 Precision Bass pickup with chrome cover, single-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style bridge with two “barrel” steel saddles and chrome cover, and flat-wound strings."
Limited La Cabronita "Luchador" Stratocaster
"The Limited La Cabronita “Luchador” Stratocaster guitar presents one of the most distinctive takes ever on the traditional Fender model. Simple and powerful, it speaks with a lean, mean voice from its single TV Jones® Power’Tron pickup. Other premium features include a quartersawn maple neck with Telecaster® headstock shape, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 6105 frets, single-ply parchment pickguard, Greasebucket™ tone control circuit (rolls off high end without adding bass), hard-tail bridge with six stainless steel saddles, and chrome tuners with pearl buttons."
Limited Custom Deluxe Jazzmaster
"The Limited Custom Deluxe Jazzmaster® guitar recasts the classic Fender model in a beautiful select okoume body with a flame maple top and Honey Blonde finish, accentuated by a gold anodized aluminum pickguard and gold hardware. It also features an AAA flame maple neck, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 6105 frets and mother-of-pearl dot inlays, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with vintage-style floating tremolo tailpiece, and gold locking tuners."
Limited Jazzmaster Pro
"The new Limited Jazzmaster® Pro guitar is the Fender Custom Shop’s latest addition to its Pro Collection. Designed for players attracted to the classic Jazzmaster body style who seek more modern features, it has a lightweight ash body, single custom-voiced humbucking bridge pickup and two-point synchronized tremolo bridge machined from 1018 cold-rolled steel. Other premium features include a quartersawn maple neck, 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 6105 frets, gold anodized aluminum pickguard, Greasebucket™ tone control circuit (rolls off high end without adding bass) and locking tuners."