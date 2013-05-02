Fender Custom Shop unveils spring line-up

Fender Custom Shop has unveiled its spring line-up, and things have gone Cabronita crazy.

With new models including the Limited La Cabronita "Luchador" Stratocaster and the Limited La Cabronita "Gato Gordo" Jaguar, it's clear that Fender are capitalising on the success of the Cabronita style, and giving us all something to lust after in the process. Other new models include a pair of eyecatching Jazzmasters and the Limited Relic 1955 Precision Bass.

For more information, visit the official Fender Custom Shop website, and click through for full details of each new addition.

Fender press release

Sleek and powerful, the Limited La Cabronita “Gato Gordo” Jaguar® guitar takes Fender’s classic cat and revamps it for the modern pro player with a forceful TV Jones® Power’Tron pickup and standard Fender 25.5” scale length (versus the traditional 24” Jaguar scale length). It also features a quartersawn maple neck, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 6105 frets, single-ply parchment pickguard, Greasebucket™ tone control circuit (rolls off high end without adding bass), hard-tail bridge with six stainless steel saddles, and chrome tuners with pearl buttons.