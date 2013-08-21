Image 1 of 2 Here's the Mike Dirnt Road Worn Precision, and very nice it is too Fender and Squier announce new Mike Dirnt Precision basses

Image 2 of 2 And here's the tweaked Squier model Fender and Squier announce new Mike Dirnt Precision basses



Fender has announced two new collaborations with Green Day bass player Mike Dirnt.

The result of the team-up is a pair of new basses for 2013, the Fender Mike Dirnt Road Worn Precision Bass, a '50s style Precision given the beat-up treatment, and the Squier Mike Dirnt Precision Bass, an update to the existing Squier model with new pickguards and repositioned art work.

Fender, Squier and hard-hitting Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt join forces once again for the release of the Fender Mike Dirnt Road Worn® Precision Bass® and Squier by Fender Mike Dirnt Precision Bass.

With original-era 1951 Precision styling, the Fender Mike Dirnt Road Worn Precision Bass offers an ash body in 3-Color Sunburst or White Blonde lacquer finish worn to perfection to simulate years of hard-played onstage glory.

Other distinctive features include a comfortable forearm contour, a volcanic custom vintage-style ´59 split single-coil pickup, side-mounted output jack and custom Mike Dirnt neck plate. The maple neck has a thick “C”-shaped profile and a classic ´51-style Telecaster® headstock shape, with a 9.5”-radius maple or rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and black (maple board) or aged white (rosewood board) dot position inlays.

The upgraded Squier Mike Dirnt Precision Bass is a way-cool take on an early ´50s Precision Bass, designed to the oft-airborne Green Day bassist´s own specifications, with a huge, gnarly punk-pop sound that effortlessly punches right through the thickest guitar attack.

Available in Black and Arctic White finishes, this new version sports subtle aesthetic changes with a newly-positioned neck plate star graphic, 4-ply Aged White Pearloid pickguard (Black model), and 3-Ply Tortoiseshell pickguard (Arctic White model).