Feel the force of Cog Effects' Rogue One octave fuzz pedal

Bass guitar stompbox packs two Muff-based fuzz channels and sub-octave

The Clean Kill control doesn't summon Boba Fett, sadly.
It's December, so according to Disney, that means it's Star Wars season once more, and in one of the more unlikely film tie-ins of recent years, Sheffield's Cog Effects has revealed the Rogue One octave fuzz pedal.

The bass stompbox crams a pair of fully featured, Muff-based Grand Tarkin bass fuzz channels and adds the parallel sub-octave channel from the T-70.

Clipping diodes can be removed from the fuzz channels and revoiced using depth switches, spanning Triangle, Russian and NYC Muff variants, while an A/B footswitch allows players to switch between channels on the fly.

The sub-octave channel, meanwhile, features a Clean Kill toggle on each channel to mute clean signal when the octave is engaged to balance levels, while a Filter control shapes the octave from fuzz to sub.

True bypass switching and standard 9V power supply operation is onboard, too.

The Rogue One is available now for £230 from Cog Effects. For more Star Wars-themed stompboxes, check out Steven Battelle's force-powered custom pedals.