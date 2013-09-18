Faith HiGloss Venus HEX

Image 1 of 2 Faith High Gloss Venus HEX front Faith High Gloss Venus HEX front Image 2 of 2 Faith High Gloss Venus HEX back Faith High Gloss Venus HEX back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The Faith Venus HiGloss uses a classic combination of solid Engelmann spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides. It's also bound with solid flamed maple, and the fingerboard, bridge, pins, headplate, heelplate and buttons are all solid figured ebony.

This HEX model also features a stereo preamp system that spreads the signal across the stereo spectrum, and allows you to adjust the relative level of each string.

Retail price is around £850 including a Faith hardcase.

