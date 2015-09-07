Exclusive: Jon Gomm debuts new live performance video

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has been wowing both live and online audiences with his playing for several years now, and MusicRadar can now bring you an exclusive look at his brand-new live performance video for What's Left For You.

This is latest track to be taken from his Live In The Acoustic Asylum album, which is released tomorrow via his own label, Performing Chimp.

"This song means a lot to me, so releasing it is terrifying, like a bird pushing her baby out of the nest and hoping it flies" says Jon of the track. "I hope you like it. If you do, please tell somebody else about it."

If you want to see Jon live, he will be hitting the road throughout the UK in October 2015 and Germany in February 2016 on a run of rescheduled headline dates. Before that, there's an appearance at the London Acoustic Guitar Show and a tour of Canada later this month. He will be joined on the German dates by old friends Kugler & Waloschik, who will be supporting him for the entire tour.

For more information and tickets, and to order the new album, head to the Jon Gomm website.