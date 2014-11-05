Exclusive book excerpt: Carlos Santana's The Universal Tone

In his just-published memoir, The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story To Light, guitar legend Carlos Santana takes readers on a compelling and uplifting journey through his life and career, from a meager childhood in Tijuana to hitting the stage at the Fillmore during the Summer Of Love, to triumph at Woodstock, international success and the many musical vicissitudes that have attended his career over the past five decades.

"A lot of musicians write that one kind of book, but that's just not my trip," Santana tells MusicRadar. "Writing this book, I wanted to respect the three words that I love every day: Elevate, transform and illumine. That goes for off stage, on stage, at home, anywhere. When you’re able to elevate, transform and illumine, you’re able to get beyond fear. Fear has a way of making people cynical; they become the worst version of themselves.

“There's something I've grown to realize in life, and it's something I experienced in writing this book," he continues. "I want to be the opposite of cynical. I want to be vulnerable, like a seven-year-old child, with openness and trust and purity and sincerity." He laughs, then adds, "Let's face it, man. Being cynical is dead in the water. It’s a waste of time, a waste of everything. I hope this book can maybe help some people get beyond all that negativity.”

In this full-chapter excerpt from The Universal Tone, Santana describes his attitudes about religion and spirituality, his need to share what he calls "a dose of reality" in his concerts, as well as his ongoing battle with ego. You can purchase Carlos Santana's The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story To Light, published by Little, Brown and Company, at Barnes & Noble.

The Universal Tone: exclusive excerpt

I’d love to share something with you—I really get high on gratitude.Gratitude is one of the highest things that a human being can aspire to because when you're grateful you go beyond the halo and the horns. Halo and horns are just words for energy with the guilt. Angels and demons, they give you a standing ovation when you do your best to be grateful. I invite you this second, this moment to embrace unconditional love. Unconditional love is a love that is greater than your issues, greater than your luggage and baggage and illusions. Love makes you and me necessary as opposed to unnecessary. Love does away with distance or separation. Love takes all the flags of the world and turns them into a river of colors. Love is the light that is inside all of us, everyone. I salute the light that you are and that is inside your heart. I salute you.

Anyone who’s seen a Santana show in recent years knows I like to inject a dose of reality into the concert. Four or five songs along, maybe after we’ve played “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va” and just before “Maria, Maria”, the singers will take a break and I’ll start talking to the crowd. I’ll welcome them to the show, and then tell people about the light that they each have inside them, that they are light—luminous is the word I like to use. I ask them to please consider accepting the nobility and greatness of their lives. Please consider acknowledging that so you’re not separate from your own light, which is what so much of our culture and religion wants to condition us to believe—that you’re not worthy, that you’re a wretched sinner, that you came into this world a sinner before you even opened your eyes for the first time. That you need to atone, and that you’re alone.

Sometimes at that point someone will scream, or they’ll yell that they want to rock, and I’ll say, “Hey man, just listen for a moment. I’m grateful you paid for a ticket and I know the songs you want to hear, but here’s something maybe you need to hear even more. How about a higher level of consciousness for a minute?”

I feel that now, in this part of the book, I want to stop like I do in concert and say a few things that connect the dots. I want to explain again why I’m doing this book, talk about the Universal Tone and remind everyone that this is not just a saying—we really are all one. I hang all my beliefs on that one note.

I’m many things—a father, a husband, a guitar player, a bandleader, and a believer. I’m also a preacher and a teacher—that’s a big part of who I am now and it comes from the work I have done on myself, starting years ago with the teachers I decided to follow. One of the most important lessons I learned was to listen to what they were saying, and also to take the time to stop and listen to myself. There’s a very noble concept that Eastern Buddhists have—you are the gardener of your own mind. It’s the idea that you have to take responsibility for your thoughts, to catch and stop yourself from thinking thoughts that are inappropriate or hurtful.