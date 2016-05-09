Elite evolution: the making of Fender's Elite Tele and Strat guitars

So, how do they differ in terms of the pickup design?

“It’s an entirely new design. We spent two years in development and dozens of versions to get the right ones.

We’ve finally cracked what people have been trying to do for 50 years!

“There’s a bit of a secret to the formula, but we used separate-pole magnet sets in the coils - which are also sized differently with a smaller bottom coil - and then experimented with different wire gauges between the coils, different gauss strengths in the magnets, until we achieved the optimal combination. It’s all new! New bobbins, new magnets, new everything.”

What are your perceptions of the change in sound?

“A much more open and full sound, with less compression. The response to attack dynamics and rolling off the volume is outstanding - there’s less magnetic pull as well, so the sustain is greater. These truly sound like great benchmark Strat/Tele/J Bass pickups, but with no hum! We voiced them to be musical and smooth with high gain.

“We joke that these are ‘cold fusion’ pickups, that we’ve finally cracked what people have been trying to do for 50 years!”