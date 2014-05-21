Electro-Harmonix unleashes two new Big Muffs

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled two new versions of the Big Muff Pi: the Deluxe Big Muff and the Nano Bass Big Muff.

The Deluxe Big Muff takes the template of the original pedal and makes it.... muffier. New features include a foot-switchable MIDS section, which allows guitarists to tinker with their midrange, a Frequency control and a Level control for setting the boost amount.

A High/Low Q switch allows you to select a widder or narrower bandwidth around the boost or cut frequently. There's also a Noise Gate and adjustable Attack control included, and you can snap up the whole lot for $159.54.

Next up is the Nano Bass Big Muff, a scaled down version of the Bass big Muff Pi that includes all the features of its big brother and takes up half the space. You can grab this pocket rocket of bass fuzziness for $106.93.

EHX's new Deluxe Big Muff is a re-imagined version of the classic Big Muff Pi. Long revered for its sweet singing tone and violin-like sustain, the classic three-knob Big Muff has helped define the sound of rock guitar for over 44 years. Now EHX has added a selection of carefully chosen extra features for those who yearn for more sound shaping control.

In addition to delivering all the definitive sounds of the original, the Deluxe Big Muff Pi features a foot-switchable MIDS Section that enables the user to tailor their midrange and really cut through the mix. Its Frequency knob allows you to vary the center frequency of the EQ while the Level control sets the boost or cut amount. A High/Low Q switch selects a wider or narrower bandwidth around the boost or cut frequency.

A Noise gate with an adjustable Gate control eliminates noise and hum while preserving the player's attack and original tone. An adjustable Attack control adds punch and clarity to single notes and chords while a two-position switch provides a normal or bass boost mode, when greater bottom end is desired.

The new Deluxe Big Muff Pi is also equipped with an Expression Pedal input that lets the musician sweep the MIDS' frequency in real time, with their foot.

The pedal features True Bypass for maximum signal path integrity. It is housed in a solid die-cast package, comes equipped with a 9Volt battery, can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $159.54.

The new Nano Bass Big Muff is the latest in EHX's bass guitar effects. This pedalboard friendly fuzz delivers towering tones while taking up minimal space.

The specially tailored fuzz tone is rooted in the legendary green box Sovtek Big Muff Pi and the original EHX Big Muff Pi from the '70s that are employed by many a bass player for their thickening low-end growl. The Nano Bass Big Muff offers sounds from a slight but satisfying grit to an over-the-top wall of bass fuzz.

To meet the demands of the modern bass player, the Nano Bass Big Muff includes a Dry toggle switch which allows a fixed level signal of the bass's dry tone through the pedal letting you mix in the fuzz tone with the pedal's Volume knob. This helps retain the original bass level while adding another dimension to your sound.

The Nano Bass Big Muff has a traditional control layout of Volume, Sustain, and Tone. Volume sets the effect output, while Sustain controls the amount of distortion. Tone tailors the sound from a deep throbbing bass to a sizzling treble fuzz.

The pedal features True Bypass for maximum signal path integrity. It is housed in a solid die-cast package, comes equipped with a 9Volt battery and can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. The Nano Bass Big Muff carries a U.S. list price of $106.93.