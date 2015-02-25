Electro-Harmonix launches Good Vibes modulation pedal

Judging from the number of vibes we witnessed at NAMM, the Uni-Vibe is on its way back, and Electro-Harmonix is the latest company to get in on the act with the Good Vibes chorus/vibrato.

Like the original Shin-ei Uni-Vibe, the Good Vibes utilises photocells for a warm response, but EHX's take offers increased definition and headroom, plus true bypass switching and an expression pedal input for control over speed and intensity.

Control-wise, the Good Vibes packs volume, speed and intensity knobs plus a chorus/vibrato selector and expression speed/intensity switches, while the current speed is indicated by an always-on LED - the pedal is powered by a nine-volt battery or included power supply.

The Good Vibes has an RRP of $179 (£115) - check out the video demo above and the Electro-Harmonix website for more info.