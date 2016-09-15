EarthQuaker Devices' Transmisser effects pedal will give you "endless intergalactic reverbs"

EarthQuaker Devices isn't known for making by-the-numbers pedals, and its new Transmisser Reverb continues the company's tradition of pushing the boundaries, by offering "endless intergalactic reverbs".

At its core, the Transmisser is a modulated reverb pedal with extra-long decay, but the unit also features a resonant low-pass filter, which is adjusted via a Freq control and positioned just on the edge of oscillation for ethereal tones.

Elsewhere, a rate control adjusts the speed of the system-wide modulation, and Warp makes the whole effect more or less extreme; decay, darkness and mix knobs do exactly what you'd expect.

Hooking up an expression pedal also allows for hands-free control of the Freq control, although EQD do note that this "can cause time to disappear". Yikes.

The pedal boasts a fully analogue dry signal path and electronic relay-based true-bypass switching, and is powered by standard 9V power supplies.

EarthQuaker reckons the overall sound is akin to "blowing your signal to bits, shooting it through a black hole then beaming it back down on a cloud of cosmic dust".

If that sounds like your kind of thing, the Transmisser is available from 3 October for $225/£219.