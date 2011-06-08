Dunlop announces the MXR Noise Clamp

Dunlop has announced its latest MXR stompbox release, the Noise Clamp. With up to 26dB of noise reduction, guitarists who use lots of distortion or fuzz and are currently plagued by unwanted noise should definitely check it out.

Here's the official skinny: "Crank your stomp pedals to the extremes without the fear of any hiss or excess noise with the MXR Noise Clamp. By sensing your guitar's dry signal, the Noise Clamp reduces the noise level within the effect loop, coming down hard on even the noisiest signals.

"At its highest settings, the Noise Clamp works more like an effect, working perfectly for super tight syncopated rhythms.

"A single Trigger knob allows you to set the volume threshold at which the gate is active, and a green LED shows whether the gate is on/off. The Noise Clamp is capable of reducing noise up to 26dB, maintaining riff definition at extreme gain levels.

"An internal switch toggles between two bypass modes: Loop Bypass or Loop On. In Loop Bypass mode, the Send/Return effects loop is bypassed when the pedal is off. In Loop On mode, the Send/Return effects loop is active while the pedal is off. This can be accessed by removing the back plate of the pedal."

UK RRP is £119. Visit Dunlop for more.