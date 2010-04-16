Dragonforce guitarist hosts UK workshops

PRESS RELEASE: Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li will be hosting two Ibanez Guitar Workshops in the UK this month.

In addition to showcasing his unique playing style, Herman will answer questions from the audience and talk about everything from performance techniques to the business side of the music industry.

"I really want to encourage people to come to these workshops not just to sit and watch, but to participate and ask questions to get as much as they can from this experience," says Herman. "I'm looking forward to connecting with the fans on a more personal level and being able to share some knowledge with them first hand."

The UK Shows will be at the following Venues:

April 26th - PMT Birmingham, 0121 359 5056

April 27th - Dawsons Music, Reading, 0118 958 1320

Information taken from official press release, for more visit the Dragonforce website here

