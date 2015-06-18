Dr John on his love of guitar playing

Dr John's music teacher smashed up his first guitar and a stray bullet nearly ended his six-string career altogether. So why is the fretboard still his first love? We meet the king of voodoo blues to find out...

Since he first burst into the public consciousness with his psychedelic voodoo-dripping debut solo album, Gris-Gris, in 1968, Malcolm John 'Mac' Rebennack (aka Dr John The Nite Tripper) has carved out his own eccentric sub-chapter in the history of American music - and New Orleans-style music, in particular.

His inimitable skills as a piano player are just as recognisable as his gravel-rich voice and necromantic 70s stage garb, but the six-string guitar was Mac's initial career instrument of choice.

Before nearly losing a finger during an on-tour gunfight, the future Doctor had been a prevalent guitarist on the New Orleans session scene and the US's vibrant 1950s Chitlin' gig circuit.

This accident ultimately forced Mac to concentrate more on his keys playing and he went on to become a significant member of LA's Wrecking Crew session scene during the 1960s, before his solo career kicked off in such exuberant style towards the end of that decade.

Earlier this year at Ronnie Scott's, we were lucky enough to witness Dr John's incredible axe skills in person as he strapped on a hired Tele to bang out a suitably soulful string-bending version of Earl King's Mama & Papa. The big man's still got it, that's for sure. And that Dr John guitar album will hopefully just be round the corner...