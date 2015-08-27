Defeater's Jake Woodruff talks new album Abandoned

Seven years on from debut album Travels, and Massachusetts hardcore quintet Defeater have come far indeed. Soundtracking the kind of conceptual narrative you’d expect from the likes of Dream Theater with stomping rhythms, jangly guitars and harrowing vocal roars, their take on punk is one that benefits greatly from its extra-curricular cinematic projection.

Album number four, Abandoned, invites more crunchy guitar from Jake Woodruff and Jay Maas in the melee of frenetic catharsis that also marks their debut release on Epitaph Records.

“We were all really pumped to write a record coming out on Epitaph,” notes Woodruff. “We’ve all been fans of that label since we were about 12 or 13, and now we’re on the same roster as Rancid, Converge and even Tom Waits through the sister label. That’s definitely a smattering of bands I never expected to be in the same category as!”

“I feel like we’ve solidified musically over the last few years – our last album, Letters Home, felt really comfortable; we all knew our roles. So, with that behind us, we wanted to dig in even harder this time round, especially with Epitaph pushing it for us. It definitely feels like we’re getting more confident in being Defeater.”

Written and pieced together as frontman Derek Archambault was healing from hip replacement surgery, Abandoned continues the story arc of a New Jersey family caught in the aftermath of World War II, this time told through the eyes of a priest character introduced on the track Cowardice from their 2008 debut.

It’s a remarkable tale that sees each musical instalment offer new levels of emotional insight, allowing perspective to tell the greater truth of its time. But rest assured – conceptual meanderings aside, Abandoned is a far cry from being a bloated, pompous prog-rock opera.

“Derek has done a great job of drawing from the same lexicon on each release,” continues Woodruff. “I think part of why the band has progressed in the way it has is because of the abstract storyline that facilitates a removal of the usual emotions hardcore is a vessel for. We’re not angry all the time, therefore we wouldn’t want to express ourselves through any one thing.

“The general story behind this record is that the priest begins to struggle with theological and abstract doubt. In every situation in his life, he feels well and truly abandoned. So that felt like the obvious choice when we were thinking about what to call this record.”

It makes you wonder – would Defeater ever consider writing a straight-up record? One with no concept or narrative whatsoever?

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about over the past few years,” admits the guitarist. “But we have other bands to do that kinda thing – me and Joe play together in Dreamtigers, and the other guys have their projects, too. If we ever ditched the concept stuff, it wouldn’t be Defeater, it would be something else.

"Plus, after seeing how Derek has crafted these concepts and storylines, we are all curious about how far we can take it. I don’t think we’ll ever run out of things to write about! Without that stuff, I’m not so sure it would be a true Defeater record.”