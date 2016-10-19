Darrel Higham's 10 most influential rockabilly records

We invited rockabilly guitarist Darrel Higham to choose his personal top 10 most influential records…

It’s been a turbulent year for Darrel Higham. After the split with his wife, Imelda May, he decided to leave her band and focus on his solo career.

“I’ve decided to go back to what I was doing before,” he tells us, “which was singing and writing my own songs and performing with a three-piece band, which I did for many years prior to Imelda’s career.”

The return to his roots involves a new recording project with a new band. The album is going to be called Hell’s Hotel and is liberally scattered with guest artists.

“Jools Holland is playing on three songs and Robert Plant is singing a song on the album,” he enthuses. “Imelda’s very kindly done some backing vocals for me, and Snowboy, a legendary jazz-funk percussionist, is playing on four or five songs as well.”

The new band comprises David Konig on double bass and bass guitar and Russ Chadd on drums, and the three-piece is expected to hit the road for some UK dates this autumn.

“I’m still doing gigs with my old rockabilly band, The Enforcers,” he says. “So I’ve gone back to doing that in the interim period, because there was a lot of interest in us coming back and playing on the club scene.”

So, 2016 sounds like it’s going to be a pretty full year for the rockabilly guitarist, but meanwhile, we wondered if there had been any changes with Darrel on the gear front? “I’ve been using the same Peavey Delta Blues amp for the last 15 years,” he says.

“It’s been such a great workhorse, you know. I initially bought it for studio work because I thought, being a small amp, it would do the job. But it’s the best live amp I’ve ever used, really. It’s got an incredibly fat sound for its size - it’s got a big 15-inch speaker in there.”

Is there any reason why he chose the 15-inch version of the Delta Blues as opposed to the 2x10 version?

“Because my guitars always have DeArmond and P-90 pickups, I find that the 15-inch speaker kind of brings the life out of them a bit more - especially the DeArmond, which can be quite a toppy pickup.”

That’s the amp side of the gear equation sorted out and, turning the conversation to guitars, we can’t help noticing the rather splendid Gretsch 6120 that Darrel has brought with him to the studios. “It’s a Custom Shop 6120,” he smiles. “I’d always wanted one of them. To me, it’s the perfect balance of old and new, because they were built exactly how they were built back in the day - but they’re brand new. So you don’t have an awful lot of the issues that you have with a guitar that’s 60 years old. It’s just the most beautiful guitar in the world, I love using it.”

Onto effects and we suspect a little slapback echo might be in order… “I’ve got one of those Danelectro Reel Echoes that I really like,” he agrees, “but I mainly stick with a Zoom G2. It kind of does everything I need it to do. It’s got patches in it, but I only use two or three at any time during the course of a gig, so it’s a very easy pedal to use.”

It’s time to turn our attention to the main focus of our interview. There’s a stack of vinyl under Darrel’s arm and he’s positively busting to share his top 10 with us…