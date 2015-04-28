Dan Mangan and Gord Grdina discuss Club Meds

It was a brave move, putting the two-time Juno Award winner's considerable reputation in his homeland on the line, with Gordon Grdina's experimental guitar to the fore, alongside bassist John Walsh and drummer Kenton Loewen. Four years after the release of the more traditionally folky Oh Fortune, did Mangan fear alienating the audience he'd spent a decade building?

"We'd gone a long time running off the fumes and momentum of some records we'd made," he explains. "We took some time away and everyone got to exhale. When we reinstated what was going on, it felt like a new page, a new era in the project. There was no fear of holding on to the audience we had. We wanted to make a statement and get expansive."

Grdina, a fellow Vancouver resident who has played alongside Dan since 2010, has a guitar CV that mixes jazz and blues with Arabic classical music and oud playing, juggling Blacksmith with several more esoteric projects. Mangan is a more conventional acoustic player, yet Club Meds sees their styles dovetailing seamlessly.

"I'm a street-learned, clumsy rhythm guitar player, and Gord makes up for it in that he is a guitar player through and through," says Mangan. "I'm a songwriter who has become an adequate guitar player. One of Gord's powers is doing what's right for the song rather than what seems good for him to shine.

"I grew up on the classic songwriters: Van Morrison, The Beatles and Nick Drake. I came up appreciating simple chord structures. When I was younger, I had a boxy idea of what guitar playing was, and everything fit nicely into a mould of first-position chords, and if you get daring you move up the neck, but it's been amazing for me playing with the band.

"All of the guys come from more of an experimental, improvisational free-jazz background, and this is probably the straightest, most pop project they play in, playing in all kinds of chaotic trios, quartets and bizarre Nordic sextets.

"There was a long time when I was travelling around alone with an acoustic guitar, so I learned how to use voice and guitar to grab people. It was a real transition when I started playing with a band of really fine musicians; I had to relearn what it was to listen because I was so used to leading the charge."