Dailey & Vincent pick 10 essential bluegrass albums

For about 10 seconds, the acclaimed bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent thought of arranging their names in reverse order.

“And then we realised that our initials would be V.D.,” says Jamie Dailey. “For bluegrassers, we’re a lot smarter than people might think. Plus, Dailey & Vincent is alphabetical, so we could just use that as an excuse.”

Recently, Jamie and his partner Darrin Vincent released their seventh album, a live CD/DVD titled Alive In Concert, that features a 50-piece orchestra and even a 100-piece choir on a stirring rendition of America The Beautiful.

“You don’t see that kind of thing in bluegrass,” says Vincent. “We like trying to expand the horizons of what we do and what people can expect from our genre.”

Such adventurous experiments might rattle some purists, but they also win over new converts, particularly younger fans.

“We change people’s hearts and minds at every show,” Dailey says. “It’s always great when people come up to us saying, ‘I hate bluegrass, but I love what you guys do.’ People have a set thing in their head what bluegrass is, and we’re trying to challenge that.” To which Vincent adds with a laugh, “You can call us pioneers. We’ll take it!”

On the following pages, Darrin Vincent runs down his picks for 10 essential bluegrass records – all of which are heartily endorsed by Dailey. “It’s not that I’m wishy-washy or couldn’t think of my own choices, but I do really like Darrin’s list.”