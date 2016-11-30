Crazy Tube Circuits blasts off to Planet B with new bass overdrive pedal

Athens-based pedal co Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled its latest creation, the Planet B bass overdrive pedal.

Planet B is based on '70s high-wattage guitar valve amps commonly used for bass in rock, doom, sludge and stoner bands.

The pedal offers gain ranges from bold cleans to heavy overdrive, while the blend control mixes in clean signal to preserve low frequencies. A Supersonic voicing toggle boosts mid frequencies for extra cut.

Planet B is available from the end of December 2016 for €189 from Crazy Tube Circuits.