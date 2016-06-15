Chris Rea on his guitar origins, Strats, the blues and La Passione

The re-release of Chris Rea’s La Passione is a supremely deluxe package, but it also forms a kind of closure for the celebrated bluesman…

“This is an idea that happened because of my father and my uncles. I was surrounded by Italian red cars, even in Middlesbrough!”

We’re sitting in Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios and Chris Rea is telling us how his enthusiasm for Formula 1, Ferraris and the tragic hero of his childhood, racing driver Wolfgang von Trips, fused together to feature in his 1996 project, La Passione. “When I was a kid, I learned that the red cars always win,” he smiles.

When all the obvious corporate sh*t started happening, things quickly went wrong. Very wrong

At the time, La Passione was seen as being a very personal project and an ambitious one, too. In its original form, Chris imagined it as a simple tale of a young boy, dreaming about a famous Ferrari, set to a stunning soundtrack comprising a mixture of orchestral and guitar-based music.

At the time, stars such as Billy Connolly and Peter Capaldi were in advanced talks to star in the movie, but sadly, Chris’s primary vision was never fully realised. Despite the finished film receiving some very encouraging reviews, he felt that the idea had been hijacked, the script changed and, in his own words, “When all the obvious corporate shit started happening, things quickly went wrong. Very wrong.”

It’s something that has clearly niggled him for 20 years, because La Passione has now been re-released in a completely new format. The revitalised version consists of two CDs and two DVDs enclosed within a 72-page book. It includes new music and has clearly pleased its creator at long last.

“When you take a Ferrari GTO around a race track and spend the whole day filming it, you’ve pretty much died and gone to heaven,” he says.