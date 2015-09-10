Chantel McGregor's top 5 tips for guitarists

“I think it sounds like me… I didn’t want to sound like anyone else,” says Chantel McGregor of upcoming second album Lose Control. The Yorkshire queen of blues speaks the truth.

Her influences span as far and wide as folk legend Nick Drake, grunge heroes Soundgarden, progressive metal titans Opeth and dubstep powerhouse Nero, all of which make for a sonic palette that truly knows few bounds.

I wanted this album to be focused and have more of a theme to it. In that regard, it’s definitely more cohesive

“The first album was more a collection of songs I’d written over quite a long period of time,” she admits.

“There was acoustic, rock, folk, country… the first track was like a Lady Gaga kind of pop song! It was a mishmash of everything. I wanted this album to be focused and have more of a theme to it. In that regard, it’s definitely more cohesive.”

Released this October, one similarity that Lose Control does share with the debut that came four years prior is its release via Chantel’s very own label Tis Rock Music Ltd. Being in charge of her own destiny is something that has allowed the singer/guitarist to focus on what she wants to do, rather than anyone else.

“I’ve always been involved in business - my dad is an accountant,” laughs McGregor. “And he taught me the importance of understanding tax, business operations and more. So in that sense, creating a label, doing all the business myself came very naturally.

“I’m also a bit of a control freak, I like things being done my way and being able to say when it’s done without being told by someone else! I don’t want a record company breathing down my neck telling me what to do… it’s my own creative thing so I want to do as much as I can myself.”

Today, Chantel McGregor gives us her five commandments of guitar playing…

