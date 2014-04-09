Centiment - Streets Of Rage review

With three-quarters of alt- rockers inMe among their ranks, you might expect Centiment's output to echo their main gig, but the guitar playing provides a sharp contrast - the band dub their music 'geeky gamer tech metal', and they're not far off.

Their debut is crammed with videogame references and retro synths, offset by a wealth of metal flourishes courtesy of axemen Gazz Marlow and Greg Mcpherson. A potent fusion of djent and prog - plus a few anthemic choruses for good measure - makes Streets Of Rage almost as addictive as its button-basher namesake.

4 out of 5