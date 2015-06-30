Catfish And The Bottlemen on The Balcony and 'stinky' guitars

You spent seven years in a van. What are your best and worst memories?

Van McCann: "To be honest, it was all the best. The seven of us sleeping in one bed in a Travelodge and battering each other because you've been on the road for six weeks. Or breaking down when it was literally freezing and nailing it down with rain and we had to put the van in neutral and roll it to the next petrol station.

"But that makes for the best moments. If we were fighting about it at the time, five minutes later, you think, 'I don't care, I'm on tour with my best mates in the world.'"

Bondy, was lacking that shared history an advantage or disadvantage when you came into the band?

Johnny 'Bondy' Bond: "Well, I have the same story, but with different names and different places. We did the same thing [with Detroit Social Club]. We had next-to-no touring budget and we gigged a lot.

"Our first van, which we spent two years touring in, had four seats, the side door didn't work, then it had a bean bag and a chair for the other two band members! The gear would hit you on the head, in the back.

"If you really want it, you do that. You go out and play a gig, drive back from Glasgow, freezing, get up and go to work at half seven the next morning and get on with it. We all appreciate where it's at now, because we've all had those nightmare gigs."