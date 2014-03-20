Catalinbread announces two new pedals

Here's the Topanga Spring Reverb and the Karma Suture in all their pedal-y glory.

Portland, Oregon based stomp box specialist Catalinbread has announced two new effects pedals.



First up is the Karma Suture, a drive pedal designed to generate 'even-order harmonic distortion that sustains while harmonics bubble up' priced at $169.99 and available now.

Also released is the Topanga Spring Reverb, which has been designed with the lush outboard spring reverbs of the late '60s in mind and is similarly available now priced at $195.

For more information visit the official Catalinbread website.

Catalinbread press release

Announcing the release of the Catalinbread "Karma Suture" Pedal!

The Catalinbread Karma Suture pedal began its life inspired by the famous Harmonic Percolator. The idea was to make a drive pedal that generates predominantly even-order harmonic distortion that sustains while harmonics bubble up. The result is incredible note clarity at even the most extreme settings. As a result players can play complex chords where every note rings articulately! Musicians will employ the Karma Suture for applications ranging from harmonically sparkling boost, tight overdrive, to thick fuzz.

The Karma Suture is an inspiring addition to every musician's rig who wants to enhance their horizons with new sounds and textures. The Karma Suture is powered using a 9V negative ground DC power supply or 9V battery, it is true bypass, and utilizes a NOS Russian PNP Germanium transistor paired with an NPN silicon transistor along with the highest quality components to achieve the most gratifying musical experiences possible.

AVAILABLE: March 17th, 2014

PRICE: $169.99

Catalinbread Topanga Spring Reverb Pedal Released

Dateline: March 17th, 2014 Portland, OR

Announcing the release of the Catalinbread "Topanga Spring Reverb"!

The Catalinbread Topanga Spring Reverb pedal is designed to reproduce the experience of the outboard tube reverb units made famous on countless recordings from the early '60s onward. Outboard tube reverb units are noted for being inspiring, dynamic, big feeling musical instruments unto themselves. The Topanga is the product of many years of listening and playing old units and months of fine tuning our creation to make sure that we captured every drippy attack, springy decay, and soaking wet nuance.

The Topanga's small size, and a feature set that respects the original units make it a logical addition to any pedalboard. The only liberty taken as a departure from the original outboard units was the inclusion of a volume boost knob that permits players to punch through any band context. The Topanga is powered using a 9-18V negative ground DC power supply, is true bypass, and employs highest quality components to achieve the most gratifying musical experiences possible.

AVAILABLE: March 17th, 2014

PRICE: $195.00