Carry an acoustic and electric guitar in one case with Mono's Dual M80-2A

Mono is behind some of the world's most resilient gigbags, and its Dual Acoustic/Electric M80-2A case (£235) sets out to answer one of its most requested transportation challenges: carrying an acoustic and electric guitar in one case.

Like other Mono cases, the M80-2A claims to be totally drop-proof, with Headlock headstock suspension, strap pin protection and impact deflection courtesy of ABS panels.

Also introduced are the Vertigo Acoustic M80-VAD (£165), utilising Mono's top-loading design for acoustic instruments, as well as the Acoustic Guitar Sleeve M80-SAD (£135), optimised for light travel with less bulk and weight than the company's other cases.

The three new cases are available now - see Mono for more info.