Carl Verheyen on unlocking the fretboard

If you had to coach a complete beginner on how to play a good solo, but you had only 60 seconds, what would you advise?

"I generally tell people to start somewhere simple and then build up from there. Start somewhere where you can really just sing every note, and where you’re not playing a lot of notes - you’re playing a simple amount of notes, maybe three or four in that bar at the most.

"Then I always try to tell people to take the full range of the fretboard in - in other words, don’t be a top-three-strings, one- position player, but actually let’s go somewhere with the instrument, you know? It’s got a lot more range than some people give it credit for."

Which living musician influenced you most? And what lessons about playing guitar did you learn from them?

"In the 70s, I’d heard about this guy named Joe Diorio [an extraordinary US jazz guitarist - Ed], and when he moved to town I remember being a fan already, and I picked him up at the airport with another guy and took him to his gig that night and then I started studying with him. And he gave me two huge points that I still follow today.

"One of them is that intervals are much more melodic than sequential scales. And so he got me into thinking about intervals - in other words, thirds, fourths, sixths, sevenths and beyond.

"Using intervals more in your playing seems to be an approach that brings out more melody, because anybody can shred: going up and down a pentatonic scale, or a minor or major scale. But to choose the notes within those scales melodically involves intervals... So that was the number one thing he taught me.

"And then the second thing he taught me was my whole ‘lickbook’ concept. He said, ‘If you come up with any good musical idea, write it down - and that will serve you so well’. For example, I can just be playing in the air for the sheer joy of hearing the notes - say, in the key of B major - and all of a sudden I’ll just come up with something that I’ve never heard myself do, but it really sounds like me.

"And I’ll write that down - and finger it of course, so I always know how I did it and where on the neck I did it, what slides I did and what bends I did."