Carcass legend Bill Steer talks first guitar, slowing down and keeping your identity

“I’m not a collector, I don’t want to own stuff I don’t use, so the guitars I have are working guitars. I have two Melody Makers and two Les Paul Juniors. I use the Juniors with Gentleman’s Pistols because that’s basically a rock ’n’ roll band, so it’s perfect with the P-90 and the simplicity of that instrument.

“I have a 1961 Melody Maker, modified by Andrew ‘Scrim’ Scrimshaw, who installed Monty’s pickups [GT500 humbuckers]. He works for Chandler Guitars and he’s an amazing luthier.

“He basically made it playable in a band like Carcass. And it works beautifully. It’s really good for my shoulder, too, because I had all kinds of problems with the nerves in my hand from injuries I’d sustained in my neck and shoulder from playing a Les Paul Custom.”

Heat of the moment…

“Playing outside of metal made me slow down a bit. When I was doing Firebird, in particular - that’s a three-piece and there’s loads of space. When you take a solo there’s no guitar behind you so there’s enough time to be in the moment and improvise a little.

“So I got to focus a lot more on feel and I guess I’ve carried that through to what I’ve tried to do with Gents as well. I think it has affected how I play in Carcass, just a little. But let’s be honest, there’s not much time to manoeuvre, the music’s so dense. There’s not much breathing space.”