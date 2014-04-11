Cage The Gods - Badlands review

They may be the latest in a long line of British 'saviours of rock', but - refreshingly - on this evidence, guitarist Jam and his Cage The Gods mates certainly have the tunes to back up the hype.

Wearing their influences proudly on their sleeves, we witness The Cult being channelled on Favourite Sin - and The Ending has a huge Alter Bridge tilt, thanks in no small part to singer peter Comerford's Myles Kennedy- esque range.

There's plenty of Kennedy's pal Slash in the pot as well: the title track has a slither

of, er... Slither to it, which is certainly no bad thing.

4 out of 5