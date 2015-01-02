Buy their sound: Tosin Abasi

Abasi stands out from the current crop of rock and metal guitarists not only for his technically impressive playing but also his pioneering use of technology. Animals As Leaders’ head honcho is one of djent’s leading lights in his exploration of the eight-string guitar.

"Tosin teamed up with Ibanez to develop his signature eight-string, the TAM100"

Indeed, Tosin teamed up with Ibanez to develop his signature eight-string, the TAM100. This beauty of an electric, with its gold hardware and tortoiseshell scratchplate, betrays the influence of a man who takes as much interest in fashion as he does fret-melting.

Abasi is known for his use of Fractal Audio’s Axe-Fx, which he initially ran straight into PAs when playing live, relying on venues’ monitors rather than a guitar cab to hear his instrument. He’s also known for his daring use of a loop pedal in the live arena.

Here we look at two rigs - one budget, one blowout - that will get you close to Tosin's sound...