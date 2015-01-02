Buy their sound: Tosin Abasi
Introduction
Abasi stands out from the current crop of rock and metal guitarists not only for his technically impressive playing but also his pioneering use of technology. Animals As Leaders’ head honcho is one of djent’s leading lights in his exploration of the eight-string guitar.
"Tosin teamed up with Ibanez to develop his signature eight-string, the TAM100"
Indeed, Tosin teamed up with Ibanez to develop his signature eight-string, the TAM100. This beauty of an electric, with its gold hardware and tortoiseshell scratchplate, betrays the influence of a man who takes as much interest in fashion as he does fret-melting.
Abasi is known for his use of Fractal Audio’s Axe-Fx, which he initially ran straight into PAs when playing live, relying on venues’ monitors rather than a guitar cab to hear his instrument. He’s also known for his daring use of a loop pedal in the live arena.
Here we look at two rigs - one budget, one blowout - that will get you close to Tosin's sound...
Ibanez RG8
BUDGET: This no-frills Ibanez is a great introduction to playing with an extra two strings on your axe.
There’s no HSH pickup array, but at this price, who’s complaining?
Line 6 Spider IV 30
BUDGET: Tosin used a Line 6 POD X3 to record the first Animals record, so, with onboard amp modelling and effects, the Spider IV does the trick.
Vox Lil' Looper
BUDGET: Get your loop on Animals As Leaders style with this affordable looper from Vox.
Trilby hat
BUDGET: Kit out your bonce with this trilby (and pray you look more ‘Abasi’ than ‘arse-like’) by visiting www.hatsandcaps.co.uk.
Total spend on budget rig: £647.95 / $931*
(*approx. based on web prices)
Ibanez TAM10
BLOWOUT: The stripped-down TAM10 lacks the fancy appointments of Tosin’s TAM100, but tonally it’s an excellent alternative.
Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx II
BLOWOUT: The Axe-Fx is such a vital part of Tosin’s rig, you’ve got to have one.
Just remember you’ll need to plug it into a PA if you’re playing live!
Boss RC-30 Loop Station
BLOWOUT: Tosin’s Boomerang Plus Phrase Samplers are hard to find, but Boss’s stomper does the job.
Subscription to GQ
BLOWOUT: To look as sharp as Abasi, you’re going to need help. Materialist’s jazz mag GQ to the rescue!
Total spend on blowout rig: £2,971 / $4,112*
(*approx. based on web prices)