Buy and sell gear at Guitar Trader

After a year of planning and many months of development, a new website for guitarists has been launched.

What's great about Guitar Trader is that it is aimed at making it easier for everyone to buy and sell guitars and related equipment.

Nick Mowat of Guitar Trader Ltd says that "As someone who loves playing and collecting guitars, it was apparent that there were very few ways of buying and selling them other than the well-known 'Auction Site'."

"Both private and trade sellers can now use our web site to show their wares to thousands of people every day and anyone with internet access can now view what we hope will become the biggest selection of guitars on the web".

The user interface has been cleverly thought out and makes everything as simple as possible. It is free to browse and, after completing a simple registration process, both trade and private customers can advertise with full guitar details, description and photos. Trade customers also get a link directly to their own web site.

The advanced search criterion enables the user to look for a specific guitar by make; model; age; value and even location, just by clicking a few buttons. There is even a forum for users to communicate with each other.

"We think that our advertising campaign in Guitarist/Guitar Techniques/Total Guitar magazine is critical to the time it will take to populate the site with hundreds of lovely guitars" Nick says.

"Obviously, it will take some time for people to become aware of the site but our initial feedback from those who have already registered is very promising", he adds.

Indeed, even with just a small number of guitars advertised at the moment, the site does look extremely impressive and is simple to navigate.

The idea is certainly a good one, if shops; collectors; traders and private individuals add guitars and equipment; Guitar Trader will indeed become a great site to visit.

Although there will be charges for advertising in the future, the aim is to keep these low and encourage high numbers of advertisers. There will be no hidden commissions or fees and buyers and sellers are free to negotiate the sale privately.

As part of the current promotion, all advertising is FREE at the moment, so what are you waiting for?

Information taken from official press release

