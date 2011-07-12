Brian Setzer talks Setzer Goes Instru-Mental! track-by-track

Landing an interview with rockabilly guitarist Brian Setzer is about as easy as beating next week’s lottery numbers out of the Loch Ness Monster. But dang it all, we’ve managed to persuade him to give us a track-by-track commentary of his brilliant new album, Setzer Goes Instru-MENTAL!

The title isn’t just a clever name, even if the instrumental thing was a bit of a fluke. “I had about six or seven songs written.” says Setzer. “Then I started fooling around with Blue Moon Of Kentucky and it wound up being an instrumental record.” Speaking of which...