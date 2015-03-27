Boz Scaggs on producer Steve Jordan and new album A Fool To Care

Two years ago, Boz Scaggs and producer-drummer Steve Jordan paid tribute to the sounds and soul Memphis on an album named after that celebrated musical city. Now the two have collaborated again and continue their audio travelogue, this time drawing inspiration from Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas on Scagg's upcoming album, A Fool To Care.

It's a luminous, beautifully crafted, perfectly played set of originals and astutely curated covers, on which Scaggs calls upon the services of a band that features Ray Parker Jr. (guitar), Willie Weeks (bass) Jim Cox (keyboards) and producer Jordan on drums. On the Scaggs original Hell To Pay, guitar great Bonnie Raitt duets and lays down her signature slide, and on a knockout cover of The Band's Whispering Pines, Lucinda Williams goes toe to toe vocally with Scaggs.

Scaggs sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about working with Jordan, his songwriting process, and why he's holding firm on making albums in the age of the digital single.

You’ve always used some of the great session musicians. Do you worry that players of that caliber are becoming a thing of the past?

“I don’t worry about it too much. A lot of the great players are still out there, on the other end of the phone. They can still come play. But you’re right – the business has changed so much; the recording process has changed. On the other hand, so much of the things you hear do have the great studio players behind the scenes.

“I'm a musician, and I consider that group of players to be very important to what I’ve done. Their contributions to the music of my generation are pretty incalculable. It’s a struggle for them to keep their hand in it, but there’s film production and commercial production, background music, special events stuff. In New York, Nashville, London, and LA, there’s pockets for musicians to work and they’re shifting over to those other areas. I do see that it’s a bit of a dying art, but there’s still a lot going on.”

Speaking of Nashville, you recorded this album at Blackbird. Did you use the Massenburg Studio C room?

“We worked in the room right next to the Massenburg room to record; we mixed in another room. The Massenburg room has a digital console, which is used by a lot of the Nashville acts. We don’t use digital consoles, so there wasn’t a reason for us to go there. I did hope to do some playback there, but we never got around to it.”

You only wrote only one song, Hell To Pay, on the new album. Is songwriting a bit of a struggle for you, or are you just a really tough critic of your own work?

“It’s tough sometimes. Writing is a process that I get into and I get on a roll. I do a group of songs when I’m in that mode, and I promise myself that I’m going to continue. Sometimes it just gets away from me, though – it happens. I’ve been accumulating some songs that I hope to use on the next project, so it’ll feature more of my writing.

“This time, it wound up being more of a continuation of the work that Steve Jordan and I did on Memphis. In that vein, we cover some old music that I’ve always loved, and I discovered some great new writing. It’s just a different focus.”