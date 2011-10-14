Blackstar Amplification announces new HT Club 50 amp head

The Club 50 brings the performance of the Club 40 combo to a head format

Blackstar's HT Venue series has been a huge success for the British amp manufacturer, and that looks set to continue with the latest addition to an already well-stocked line.

Here's the official skinny:

"Blackstar is proud to announce the addition of the HT Club 50 head to the award winning HT Venue line. The HT Club 50 offers all the innovation and functionality of the HT Club 40 combo, but in a versatile head format.

"Equipped with two channels and four modes the HT Club 50 is the ideal valve amp for club-sized venues. The 50-watt EL34 driven power amplifier has amazing punch and dynamics that will easily cut through in a full band situation.

"The 'boutique' style clean channel is extremely versatile with two modes - 'British Class-A' and 'dynamic US'. Switching to the amazing ISF equipped overdrive channel accesses a further two modes - 'classic' overdrive and 'modern' high gain lead.

"With studio quality reverb, speaker emulated output and effects loop this amplifier sets a new standard for flexible, gigging valve heads."

Specifications

50W valve head

2 x EL34 power valves

2 x ECC83 preamp valves

2 footswitchable channels

Boutique clean and high gain overdrive

4 modes of operation ('British Class-A' Clean, 'dynamic US' Clean, Classic Overdrive, High Gain Lead)

Patented ISF equipped tone control section

Master Volume

Digital reverb with dark/bright switch

Advanced speaker emulated out

Effects Loop with effects level switch

2-way footswitch supplied

UK RRP is £499.00. Visit Blackstar Amplification for more.