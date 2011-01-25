Black Country Communion announced for High Voltage Festival 2011

Now in its second year, the Classic Rock-partnered High Voltage Festival has bagged another round of rock royalty and prog legends for its July 2011 shindig. Joining massive headliners Judas Priest and Dream Theater are Black Country Communion, Jethro Tull, Spock's Beard, Caravan, Mostly Autumn, the Michael Schenker Group, The Enid, and Pallad.



This year's event takes place on 23-24 July in London's Victoria Park.

Tickets are priced £99 (for weekend tickets) and £56.50 (for day tickets). VIP tickets will be available at £105 for the day, £199 for the weekend. There will also be various VIP and hotel packages available, at varying price levels to suit. Please note all prices are subject to a booking fee.

New deposit scheme

High Voltage are also pleased to announce a new deposit scheme for 2011. This applies to any weekend ticket (i.e VIP weekend or standard weekend) and allows customers to spread the cost of the ticket over 2 payments. General admission and VIP weekend tickets can be purchased with an initial £50 deposit plus booking fee, with the final payment due on 1 June.

Check out High Voltage Festival for more info about the scheme.