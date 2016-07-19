Billy Talent's Ian D'Sa: the 10 records that changed my life

As he discusses the 10 records that changed his life, we would have forgiven Billy Talent’s Ian D’Sa for nominating his own band’s latest album (he didn’t).

While such a choice may have seemed a tad arrogant, it would have been fully merited. Not only is Afraid Of Heights the Talent’s strongest record to date, it was also made in the most difficult of circumstances as drummer Aaron Solowoniuk suffered an MS relapse.

That meant that he had to be replaced by Alexisonfire’s Jordan Hastings, and Ian is honest in his assessment of hitting the studio without founder member Aaron.

“This album was a big change for us; not having Aaron there was something we had to adapt to,” says Ian.

“Usually, I program the drums first so the parts were there and Aaron had learned the songs. We were about to go into the studio when he had his MS relapse.

“It was one of the hardest times for our band. We kept pushing the recording date back, but it became apparent that he wasn’t going to get better for some time, and we had to make the decision to have Jordan step in to record and tour with us.”

Jordan also joined the band out on the road (their tour hits Canada, Australia and Japan this summer before stopping off in the US and the UK in the autumn), and again, Ian admits that it has been a challenge.

“We’re missing Aaron," he says. "When I go on tour, I feel like I’m missing a limb. It’s great to come home and see how he’s progressing.

"It was a dynamic change - every drummer has his own sound and DNA that contributes to the band. Because Jordan has known us for so long and because he knows Aaron’s style he could really pull it off.”

Pull it off he has, with Jordan doing a sterling job on the road, but first and foremost on Afraid Of Heights. And while that long-player didn’t make it onto Ian’s top 10, he had some absolute belters to share with us when discussing the records that changed his life.