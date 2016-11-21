Best in guitars 2016
Who is the best rock guitarist of 2016?
Rock music has had a bumper year. In 2016, fans of the hard stuff were treated to a riff-packed haul of great new albums and tours from rock’s great and good, and a brief look at the diversity of guitarists shortlisted in this category gives an indication of just how rocking 2016 was.
From rock guitar icons still at the top of their game, to new contenders to the rock throne, which lord or lady of the riff gets your vote this year?
Who is the best prog guitarist of 2016?
Creativity, virtuosity and intelligence lie at the core of the world’s best prog guitarists, and the musical masterminds listed in this category are at the forefront of the genre.
Best prog guitarist is always one of the most hotly-contested categories in MusicRadar’s end of year polls, such is the unfathomable talent of the nominees, and the dedication of their fanbases.
It’s difficult to ignore the supreme talents of every prog guitarist on this list, but you can only pick one. So, who would you choose as your prog guitarist of the year?
Who is the best metal guitarist of 2016?
Is it just us, or has 2016 been an unbelievable year for heavy metal? We’ve seen the return of a certain Bay Area metal juggernaut, unbelievable live shows from an Iowan nine-piece, devastating tech metal from Sweden, and loads more.
Which guitar monsters have stoked your mosh pit with their sledgehammer riffs in 2016? Take a look at the shortlist below and cast your vote.
Who is the best new guitarist of 2016?
Whilst there are plenty of guitar legends still doing the rounds, we get just as excited about emerging talent. We’re talking about the guitarists at the start of their careers, but with enough talent and star quality that they'll be talked about in the same breath as the icons of the instrument in years to come.
This list is our pick of the guitarists who turned heads this year. Who is your choice for best new guitarist of 2016?
Who is the guitar personality of 2016?
Being a guitar personality isn’t only about having a killer picking hand and unbelievable tone, or simply strumming a few chords in an internationally successful band. A true guitar personality is a figurehead for the guitar community, someone who brings more to the guitar world than just technique or record sales.
The guitar personalities listed below are just that. From presenters of community-driven YouTube channels, to rock stars showing their support for young musicians, or Slough-based sales reps bringing guitar to the masses - each nominee has earned their place on the guitar personality shortlist. Get your vote in now!
What is the best new electric guitar of 2016?
This is a very prestigious award and the guitars listed below are all leaders in their field, offering amazing tone and looks, and reliability on the road or in the studio. What’s more, a guitar of this calibre requires considerable research and development, testing and financial investment from the manufacturer, which mustn’t be underestimated when placing your vote.
This year’s shortlist includes a brace of big guns from legendary brands, across a range of price brackets. So, which new guitar ticks all the right boxes and gets your vote?
What is the best new signature guitar of 2016?
Signature guitars can be a mixed bag, but when done right they represent the ultimate combination of style and sound for fans of a particular guitarist.
The axes listed here are the result of hours of collaboration between guitarist and manufacturer, culminating in a guitar that, not only is the artist proud to put their name to, but one which fans will get a kick out of playing too. Which signature guitar gets your endorsement? Vote below!
What is the best new acoustic guitar of 2016?
From busking to ballads, the humble acoustic guitar is a potent weapon in any guitarist’s arsenal. From beautifully crafted works of art to budget strummers, this year has seen a huge range of great acoustics hitting the shops.
With so many options to choose from, which of these ace acoustics turned your head in 2016?
What is the best new guitar amp of 2016?
We’ve tested all manner of guitar amps this year, from small but powerful combos, to cutting-edge modelling amps and even a compact head approved by a guitar legend, and been mighty impressed by the work the big brands have been doing behind the scenes.
Your guitar amp forms an important part of your core sound, so choosing the right one is critical - thankfully there’s never been more choice, and the names below are the cream of the 2016 crop. Place your vote now.
What is the best new guitar effects pedal of 2016?
2016 may not be remembered as a bumper year for effects pedal innovation, but we’ve certainly seen some welcome tweaks and twists on existing staples. The guitar effects you use say a lot about you as a player, so it’s a pleasure to see so many options available to players looking to refine or define their sound.
From drive and fuzz pedals to multi-effects and amp modellers, there were plenty of new options to boost your sonic arsenal this year. Which one topped your list in 2016?
What is the best new guitar innovation of 2016?
Innovation is key to keeping the guitar industry moving forward, and thankfully there are plenty of visionaries still inventing new ways to encourage guitarists to be creative and make great music.
From unique effects and pedals to cutting-edge acoustic guitars, 2016 has been a top year for gear progression, and these industry pioneers deserve your recognition. Take a look at the shortlist below and place your vote now!