Benjamin Burnley on guitar synths, ESP and overcoming his fears to take Breaking Benjamin around the world

Last year’s Dark Before Dawn, the first album to feature this current Breaking Benjamin line-up - which includes fellow guitarists Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen - has clearly reinvigorated their leader’s thirst for music.

Perhaps the welcome change of working with different musicians and finally topping their native Billboard charts after a fair few silver medals were jointly responsible for this new lease of life…

We don’t play to a click, which is kinda rare for a band to say these days!

“The guys in the band are the reason why we’re all here,” smiles Benjamin, before adding, “I think live is where that translates the most. First, there’s an extra member now with five in the band, which includes backing singers that can actually sing. And now we trigger everything real-time. We don’t play to a click, which is kinda rare for a band to say these days!

“Everything that’s done, we do ourselves in realtime with a pad or guitar synthesizer. It turns the guitar into MIDI, which enables you to play strings on guitar. Which works great! We use the Roland GR-55 pedal, and all you do is mount the pickup onto a regular guitar, which allows you to play string parts in real-time. No backing tracks, no keyboard… it’s all guitar!”

Indeed, it’s their openness to the wonders of modern technology that’s allowed Breaking Benjamin to bring their sound into the future. The same philosophy is applied to amplification - their weapon of choice? The Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II, of course.

The GR-55 can make synth sounds, weird jazz orchestras, all sorts of things - it’s pretty much limitless

“We took a step forward in modernisation,” reveals Benjamin of his new favourite gadget. “Now we don’t even have amps; we use the Axe-Fx II. It’s a nightmare sometimes getting that to do exactly what you want, because you can do pretty much everything.

“It’s a ridiculous piece of machinery - we run it in stereo and split that in half. Our other guitarist Jasen Rauch splits his GR-55 through the Axe-Fx II; you can use it like a mute or add more effects.

"On the track Failure, we have a dynamic setting that changes depending how hard we pick. The GR-55 can make synth sounds, weird jazz orchestras, all sorts of things - it’s pretty much limitless…”