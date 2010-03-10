Beastie Boys hold Hot Sauce Committee Pt 1 for late 2010

The Beastie Boys' Adam "MCA" Yauch says that the band have decided to delay the release of their new album Hot Sauce Committee Pt 1 and that it may not appear until late in 2010.

While making an appearance at last week's Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles, the rapper and bassist told EW that he's responded well to his treatment for cancer in the Parotid gland in his neck and that he was "getting my energy back."

Even so, Beastie fans will have to wait a bit for the release of Hot Sauce. "It was really disappointing to have to hold the record [originally slated for September 2009] and postpone the tour, but doctor's orders." he said. "We may or may not [release Hot Sauce Committee Pt 1], depending on how my health is come September. We want to but we have to play it by ear."

Last December, Yauch said that the album would drop in early 2010. Now, however, the record might undergo some some changes: Yauch told EW that since the CD was recorded well over a year ago, the Beasties will most likely listen to it again and decide if they want to do any editing. "We want to take a look at it and re-evaluate and make sure it is what we want to put out there and that we are still happy with it. I don't think we will change it up too much," Yauch said.