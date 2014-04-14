Band of Skulls - Himalayan review

The third full-length from Southampton's Band Of Skulls sees them take a slightly more polished approach to the production.

At the core, it's still classic BOS with the glammed-up stomp, led Zeppelin-esque riffing and quirky timings out in full force on first single Asleep At The Wheel, the retro twangy tones of Cold Sweat and I Guess I Know You Fairly Well.

It's a smorgasbord of cool guitar tone and playing, and even though the hooks come and go at times, Band Of Skulls prove that it's possible to make an incredible sound with just three members.

4 out of 5