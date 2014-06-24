Image 1 of 2 Avian Dove Image 2 of 2 Avian Dove back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Avian Dove is a parlour guitar designed by one of the USA's top luthiers, Michael Bashkin of Boulder, Colorado.

Available in maple, mahogany and Indian rosewood with a sitka spruce top, these guitars feature all-solid wood construction. Left handed models are also available, as are active electronics, with a hard case as standard.

With a 24.9" scale length, a 13.5" lower bout and a 1.75" nut width, the Dove is a surprisingly versatile guitar, excelling at dust bowl blues, Brazilian acoustic jazz and intimate singer-songwriter moments equally.

The Dove is also an excellent recording guitar with a balanced tonal spectrum that all but negates the need for EQ.

"This really is a little firecracker of a guitar" - David Mead

Avian Guitars are represented exclusively in Europe by The North American Guitar.

