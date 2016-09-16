Arkells: The 10 records that blew my mind

Not to be confused with the UK-based brewery, Canadian alt-rockers Arkells took their name from the street where they originally lived and practised in Hamilton, Ontario.

Fast forward nearly a decade and the band have two EPs and now four albums under their belt. We caught up with lead vocalist Max Kerman to discuss the latest release, Morning Report, and to pick out the singer’s 10 favourite records of all time.

Morning Report has surprised some people with its more intimate vibe. Was that a conscious decision, or something that happened more naturally?

“Let me tell you, making a record is a real pain in the ass. Each part is laboured over: first the lyrics, chords, melody and arrangement. Then you’ve got to figure out how to record it in a way that represents the first part.

“Recording can take a while and be hard. Then you have to mix it and argue about that for a while. But, we had this batch of songs that we were so excited about that we couldn’t deny ourselves. The tunes literally compelled us to dig in and get that work done.

“You go through all of that (sometimes beautiful) agony, so that one day we could hear it back as a finalised work. And when that day comes, it’s just the greatest thing ever.

“My attitude is that you chase down whatever compels you to write a song. If it’s slower and more intimate, so be it. I think there are a good variety of songs on the record, but I’ve definitely grown more comfortable with talking about intimate subjects.”

There's a clear hip-hop influence coming through now, too...

“I like how cheeky hip-hop can be. There’s a sense of humour that hip-hop can get away with that often times rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t even attempt.

“Personally, the ‘white-dude-singing-about-his-sad-problems’ is pretty trite, and I sometimes feel like I’m just a parody of that. That’s where the cheeky stuff comes in - Private School, Hung Up, Drake’s Dad, Round and Round have some of that hip-hop spirit to them.”

Is there any one thing that your 10 records have in common? How directly have they influenced your songwriting and sound?

“With all these records, there are common threads that connect them all. To me, Chance The Rapper fills a very similar place in my head that Bruce Springsteen does. They both talk about community, family. They’re each amazing storytellers and they both have so much soul.

“I love to find similarities between music and embrace those things. Wilco and Kanye both push the walls around their genre. Katy Perry and Motown both write immaculate pop songs that go down so easy.

“These records are part of my musical DNA, and I’ve taken nuggets from all of these acts and injected them into Arkells songs.”

Following a summer of festivals, including making first time appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Firefly Music Festival in North America and Highfields in Germany, the band take to the road once again on a European run in November 2016. This comes hot on the heels of the band supporting Frank Turner across the USA.

November 23: Molotow - Hamburg, GER

November 24: PBHF Club - Berlin, GER

November 26: Storm - Munich, GER

November 27: Luxor - Cologne, GER

November 29: Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen - London, UK

November 30: Gullivers - Manchester, UK

December 2: Broadcast - Glasgow, UK

