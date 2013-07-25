Airbourne's 10 greatest riff makers

“Even now when I watch a video of Hendrix playing, whether it be Woodstock or when he came over to England playing the Marquee or somewhere, he is just so wild.

"There is no scripting what he does. He’s unpredictable and he is just what he is. If Jimi Hendrix surfaced now, if you could get a teleport and put him on the main stage at Donington and nobody knew who he was, it would still be like that moment at Woodstock where people were just gobsmacked, with their jaws open going, ‘What is this? I’ve never heard this sound.’

“Even those sounds that he was getting back then, they have never been emulated today. You get all of this Line 6 kind of stuff, which I personally don’t like. Guys that use it, they are using the same tone as the other guy. If you go buy yourself a real Marshall amp you have the ability to make your own sound because every Marshall amp is different. Every profiler is the same. I’m not down with things like that.

“Hendrix at the time, he made things sound the way they did without anything but feedback and a wah pedal, along with his ability to be who he is. Then you’ve got the size of his fingers, when you see him playing guitar it’s like seeing a giant playing a little virgin girl.

"He’s up and down everywhere, he knows what to do. He would innovate even today and there are very few guitarists that have done that. In fact, I can’t really think of any other guitarists that have done that.”