Acoustic guitar meets EDM with "world first" wireless MIDI controller

Robin Sukroso claims to be offering "the perfect bridge between electronic and acoustic music" with his "world first" ACPAD wireless MIDI controller for acoustic guitar .

Designed to mount to your guitar like a pickguard, this eye-catching device can also work over USB, though it has its own internal rechargeable battery to enable the wireless operation.

It appears that ACPAD also enables you to trigger sounds, loops and effects in your DAW - check out the video above to see it in action. It's said to be velocity sensitive with accurate triggering, and to work with no noticeable latency.

Find out more on the ACPAD website. The inevitable Kickstarter campaign is coming soon.