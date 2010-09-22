Ableton launches Amp: guitar amplifier modelling effects

PRESS RELEASE: Amp is an Ableton audio effect that adds warmth and drive without hassles. Co-developed with Softube, Amp accurately delivers the sound and simplicity of legendary guitar amplifiers and cabinets.

Ableton has focused on the essentials - tone, vibe and character - so musicians can focus on making music instead of searching for the right knob, allowing them to get good dirt, fast.

Amp comes with Cabinet, a separate effect that provides a selection of classic guitar cabs, with optimized mics and mic positioning. Ableton has also included a wide range of sounds that transform Ableton's instruments and effects with Amp's new sonic character. These include Instrument and Effect Racks, Live Clips and over 400 presets.

Amp is included with Ableton Suite 8 and is available separately for EUR 99/USD 129 from the Ableton web shop. Live 8 users can also take advantage of a free collection of new Instrument and Audio Effect Racks that use Amp's technology when they download the latest Live update, 8.2.

Sound samples are available on Ableton's Amp homepage.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Ableton

